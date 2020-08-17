Former ATX Council member: “They are playing politics with the safety of our community”

The Austin City Council voted to take away millions from the APD budget. $23 million will immediately be taken. The remaining $130 million will be reimagined or reallocated.

“The remainder of the funds are still doing the function they are assigned to do. We are contemplating moving some of those functions into other departments, the functions will still exist,” said Flannigan.

As part of the cuts, future cadet classes for November and likely March and June will be halted Flannigan said. “Even from the folks who believe more police is the solution, even those folks acknowledge there needs to be improvement in training, material, and the process by which new officers are brought into the force. Maybe we shouldn't be bringing more cadets into a broken training system, until we fix that training,” said Flannigan.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Flannigan is hoping this new budget can kick start police reform, however, the council's decision is being met with some disapproval as well. “Cutting cadet classes is only going to exacerbate our problems and probably increase response times,” said Ellen Troxclair, a senior fellow at Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Advertisement

Troxclair believes the council's decision was purely political and hypocritical. “These same council members approved a budget that increased APD’s budget. It shows us it is completely politically driven,” she said.

She said in a city that continues to grow like Austin, police staffing must keep up. “This decision sends the message that they are absolutely not needed and I think it is only going to increase the difficult tension we already have,” said Troxclair.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Both sides do agree, police reform and change are needed, but how will that be accomplished, is the question. “Clearly something wasn’t working. I’m eager to see if it helps,” said Cole Bauer, Austin resident.

“They are playing politics with the safety of our community,” said Troxclair.