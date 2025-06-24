Former Eanes ISD teacher indicted on 17 counts related to child sexual abuse material: DA

article

The Brief Former Eanes ISD teacher indicted on 17 charges Charges are related to child sexual abuse material He previously worked as a music teacher at Cedar Creek Elementary



A former Eanes ISD teacher has been indicted on 17 charges related to child sexual abuse material, says the Travis County District Attorney's office.

He was previously arrested in February for online crimes against children, according to Eanes ISD at the time.

What we know:

26-year-old Zachary Barnett has been indicted by a grand jury on 17 separate charges:

1 count of first-degree felony sexual performance by a child

6 counts of third-degree felony possession of child pornography

10 counts of state-jail felony possession of lewd visual material depicting a child

Mr. Barnett’s case will be prosecuted in the 167th Criminal District Court of Travis County.

According to Travis County court records, the charges stem from incidents spanning from March 2024 to this past February, all of which were filed this past April.

Barnett has an active warrant for his arrest as of June 23.

What they're saying:

"The Travis County District Attorney’s Office takes the work of presenting facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously," said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. "In this case, a panel of independent Travis County community members reviewed the evidence and law, determining that Mr. Barnett's actions were unlawful. We look forward to pursuing justice for the families and communities impacted by these crimes."

Previous arrest in February

Dig deeper:

Eanes ISD said in February that Barnett had been arrested following an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Computer Information Technology and Electronic Crime (CITEC) Unit.

Barnett had been a music teacher at Cedar Creek Elementary, but resigned on Feb. 15.

Eanes ISD said most of his activities took place outside of campus.

An investigation showed Barnett used his personal items to take photos and videos of some students, who were clothed, at school without their knowledge or consent.

Eanes ISD made a statement on the arrest in February:

"We are saddened for any innocent children who may have been unknowingly objectified by an adult entrusted with their care and instruction.

We understand this situation is disturbing. The Eanes ISD Police Department is helping to confirm which students’ images were found in the search. Those families whose children may be affected will be contacted directly by school district or DPS officials in the near future with further details.

During Barnett’s three years with Eanes ISD, there were no indications of concern. Like all employees, a fingerprint background check to search for criminal records was conducted with no findings of a prior history. Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation and legal restrictions, the school district will refer questions to the DPS. Particulars of the search, arrest and formal accusations are publicly available from other agencies."