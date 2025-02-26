Former Eanes ISD teacher arrested for online crimes against children: district

The Brief A former Eanes ISD teacher was arrested for online crimes against children The teacher previously worked at Cedar Creek Elementary



A former Eanes ISD teacher was arrested for online crimes against children, the school district said.

This follows an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Computer Information Technology and Electronic Crime (CITEC) Unit.

Former Eanes ISD teacher arrested

What we know:

According to the school district, Zachary Barnett, a former music teacher at Cedar Creek Elementary, was arrested and taken into custody for online crimes against children.

Eanes ISD said most of his activities took place outside of campus.

An investigation showed Barnett used his personal items to take photos and videos of some students, who were clothed, at school without their knowledge or consent.

Barnett resigned on Feb. 15, and will not be returning to Cedar Creek or any other Eanes ISD campus.

What they're saying:

Eanes ISD made a statement on the arrest:

"We are saddened for any innocent children who may have been unknowingly objectified by an adult entrusted with their care and instruction.

We understand this situation is disturbing. The Eanes ISD Police Department is helping to confirm which students’ images were found in the search. Those families whose children may be affected will be contacted directly by school district or DPS officials in the near future with further details.

During Barnett’s three years with Eanes ISD, there were no indications of concern. Like all employees, a fingerprint background check to search for criminal records was conducted with no findings of a prior history. Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation and legal restrictions, the school district will refer questions to the DPS. Particulars of the search, arrest and formal accusations are publicly available from other agencies."