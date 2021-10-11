Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo suspended as Miami Police Chief, expected to be terminated

article

Former Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo has been suspended as police chief of the Miami Police Department, according to a statement from the Miami city manager.



Acevedo has been the chief of police for about six months.



RELATED: Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks about new job as Miami's top cop



According to a statement from Miami City Manager Art Noriega:



"Today, I suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment, consistent with the City Charter.



The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads - as well as with the community - has deteriorated beyond repair. Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization.



It is now time to move forward with the search for new leadership at MPD. Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales will be appointed as interim chief as the City engages in the search for a permanent replacement,



As this matter remains a personnel matter between employee and employer, I will have no further comment at this time."

Acevedo sent a message out to MPD officers on Monday evening saying:

All,



I wanted to take a moment to thank you for your service and for your warmth and spirit. I urge you all to keep driving forward and to give the people of Miami the best service possible. Even more importantly, please be kind to each other. Never forget that public service is a privilege that has to be earned each and every day.



Do your best to engage in #Rational Policing with everyone you come into contact with and you will have a wonderful career. Remember adhering to the tenets of #RationalPolicing are truly a mutual responsibility between the men and women in blue and the community we serve, but for us these principles are truly a sworn duty.



I promise to continue to fight the good fight to rid MPD of the political interference from city hall that unfortunately continues to negatively impact this organization.



It has been a privilege serving with you and fighting for you. As always, please be safe and do not hesitate to call upon me if I can be of service.



May God bless each and every one of you and your families, and may he grant you peace, good health and continued success.



With Great Admiration and Appreciation,



Art Acevedo

Chief of Police

Miami Police Department



As you may recall, Acevedo left Houston for Miami and delivered a very powerful, emotional message after resigning as Houston’s top cop.

Advertisement

Acevedo took Houston's top cop position in 2016, becoming the first Hispanic to run HPD.