Former Pres. Obama joins James Talarico, Gina Hinojosa at Austin taco spot

The Brief Former President Barack Obama makes surprise appearance in Austin Obama was at Taco Joint with Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa Talarico is running for U.S. Senate and Hinojosa is running for Texas governor



Former President Barack Obama made a surprise appearance in Austin with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico and Texas gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinjosa.

The backstory:

Obama, Talarico and Hinojosa stopped in at Taco Joint near the University of Texas at Austin campus.

Talarico for Texas released video of the three ordering food and talking to people inside the restaurant.

Obama did not make any formal public remarks or make a formal endorsement of either Talarico or Hinojosa.

What they're saying:

On X, President Obama posted about the visit saying, "It was great joining @JamesTalarico and @GinaHinojosaTX today in Texas. They're working hard to make a difference in the lives of all Texans, and will be able to do even more as your next Senator and Governor. Let’s get it done, Texas!"

The other side:

Talarico will be the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in the general election this November. His Republican opponent will be decided in a runoff on May 26 between Attorney General Ken Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn.

Hinojosa will face off against Gov. Greg Abbott.