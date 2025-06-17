Fort Cavazos returning to its original name of Fort Hood

The Brief Fort Cavazos is returning to its original name, Fort Hood In 2023, President Joe Biden chose to rename posts across the country that honored Confederate soldiers Now, President Donald Trump is erasing that recent change



The United States Army reinstated the names of seven posts, including one historic site in Central Texas.

Fort Cavazos is returning to its original name, Fort Hood.

Why is the post changing back to Fort Hood?

What they're saying:

"We never served at Cavasos," said Lee Opacki, who previously served at Fort Hood. "I never served at Fort Cavasos, but I did do two rotations at Fort Hood, so it's kind of a mixed feeling."

The army post in Killeen, Texas, has been operating under the title of Fort Cavazos since 2023.

"Originally, I was against the Cavasos name change from Fort Hood because I served here, and many of my soldiers and predecessors served here," said Opacki. "As I started researching about General Cavasos and his lineage, I started to understand why it was important to name it that."

Under the previous administration, President Joe Biden chose to rename posts across the country that honored Confederate soldiers. Now, President Donald Trump is erasing that recent change.

Although these stations' initial titles will be restored, it will be in recognition of different service members with the same last names.

For example, Fort Hood was originally named after Confederate General John Bell Hood, and it will now pay tribute to Colonel Robert B. Hood, who received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War I.

"Well, that's good, we got rid of Confederate generals," said Opacki.

"Since we're at Cavasos, I'm kind of sad that we're going back to Hood for a lesser honorable recipient," said Opacki.