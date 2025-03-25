Fort Cavazos woman killed in 10-vehicle crash in Round Rock

The Brief Police identified a woman killed in a 10-vehicle crash in Round Rock Alexa White, 35, from Fort Cavazos, was killed. Three other people were injured in the crash RRPD released their preliminary investigation into the cause of the crash



Police have identified the person killed in a 10-vehicle crash in Round Rock.

Round Rock police said 35-year-old Alexa White, of Fort Cavazos, died in the crash.

A witness to Monday’s deadly crash on I-35 in Round Rock is providing new details about what happened.

The backstory:

Police said on March 24, around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a major crash on I-35 near RM 620.

RRPD said 10 vehicles were involved in the crash, including a dump truck.

Three people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, and one person was killed.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 near RM 620 were closed for several hours. Around 5:30 p.m., all lanes reopened.

According to a preliminary investigation, a car going northbound made a sudden lane change, hitting another car, and prompting other drivers to make sudden changes. This chain reaction caused the dump truck to cross the concrete median and crash with southbound traffic.

"Law enforcement is investigating these crashes. We will wait for their reports. All crashes are of concern. In Texas, we have had at least one fatality crash every single day since Nov. 7, 2000 – more than 24 years without a deathless day. Unfortunately, deadly crashes are not uncommon in our state. We do everything we can from an engineering standpoint to enhance safety, but it’s a shared responsibility. We ask that drivers make smart decisions behind the wheel, drive to conditions, do not exceed the speed limit, avoid distractions, don’t drink and drive, don’t tailgate and always buckle up," said Bradley Wheelis, TxDOT Austin spokesperson.

Round Rock police are still investigating this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Obinna Nwachukwu at 512-671-2896 or email onwachukwu@roundrocktexas.gov .

Big picture view:

Where this crash happened is not currently under construction, but more than 150 TxDOT construction projects are either currently underway or set to begin soon along I-35 in Texas.

"I think the construction, and the reason my side was stop and go, was it was heading towards 45, toward that construction area," a witness to the crash said.

The area is part of the I-35 Georgetown to Round Rock Project which is currently under preliminary design development. The project proposal is to add two HOV lanes in each direction.

Witness speaks out about the crash

What they're saying:

The man who sent pictures to FOX 7, but doesn’t want us to mention his name, said he was driving southbound on I-35 at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. He said it was stop and go traffic. He said just three cars in front of him was a traumatic crash.

"I saw the silver GMC truck cross in front of the dump truck and at that time the dump truck kind of swerved and took flight over the four-foot embankment wall, came down and hit the first car that was four cars in front of me and then skipped over, hit another one, and then landed on the one where the fatality was," the man said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

He said that the car was crumpled.

"It was so bad to where the driver should have been, there was nothing but floorboard," the man said.