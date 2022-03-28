Fort Hood officials give update, speak on efforts to put out Crittenburg Complex fire

Officials in Fort Hood spoke about the Crittenburg Complex fire and the latest on joint efforts to put out the fire.

Col. Chad Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander, was joined by officials from the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services and the Texas A&M Forest Service, according to a press release from Fort Hood.

Col. Foster said the fire started last week with smaller fires. This was not caused by a controlled burn or prescribed burn.

Late last week, they thought they were in an OK position, however, on Sunday, they had a significant shift of wind conditions and higher temperatures.

"This could've been a lot worse than what it is," said Col. Foster. "We still have a lot of work to do."

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries. Some homes last week were threatened, however, the threat has now passed.

Andrew Lima, Fire Chief for Fort Hood, said there are some road closures in the area and asked people to please follow signs and detours.

East Range Road and West Range Road have been closed, there are barriers in the area. Also, a portion of HWY 36 near Flatt, Texas, has been closed, there are barriers in the area as well.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

First responders in Central Texas are battling several wildfires fueled by record-high temperatures, dry winds, and worsening drought.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said Sunday afternoon that the Crittenburg Fire in Coryell County was being renamed the Crittenburg Complex, consisting of three wildfires that have burned together.

The fire is more than 17,400 acres and 0% contained, according to the Forest Service. Its cause remains unknown and the extent of damage is not yet clear.

The fire currently poses no danger to any homes, structures or infrastructures, according to Fort Hood officials.

No firefighters have been injured.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said Sunday afternoon that the Crittenburg Fire in Coryell County was being renamed the Crittenburg Complex, consisting of three wildfires that have burned together. (Texas A&M Forest Service) Expand

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Strong winds, low humidity increases fire danger early this week

Texas wildfires erupt in Coryell County, prompting multiple evacuations

Officials: South Texas wildfire destroys 3 homes, none hurt

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

