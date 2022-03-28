Texas wildfires erupt in Coryell County, prompting multiple evacuations

First responders in Central Texas are battling several wildfires fueled by record-high temperatures, dry winds, and worsening drought.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said Sunday afternoon that the Crittenburg Fire in Coryell County was being renamed the Crittenburg Complex, consisting of three wildfires that have burned together.

The fire is more than 17,400 acres and 0% contained, according to the Forest Service. Its cause remains unknown and the extent of damage is not yet clear.

The town of Flat, Texas was under evacuation orders earlier. Kiley Moran, Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator with the Texas A&M Forest Service, said additional evacuation orders were not expected.

The National Weather Service in Forth Worth showed satellite imagery of the smoke moving northward. The smoke could be seen as far away as Dallas, more than 100 miles away.

The Forest Service responded to two unrelated fires earlier in the day, but those have been 90 to 95% contained, Moran told reporters.

Meanwhile, wildfires have been ripping through Texas this past week. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state would be "elevating its response and increasing resources to address any potential wildfire activity."

NASA said last week that the fires are being fueled by "favorable weather conditions" including warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds.

