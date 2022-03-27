Officials: South Texas wildfire destroys 3 homes, none hurt

A wildfire has burned more an 1,000 acres in South Texas forcing some people to evacuate, destroying three homes and knocking out power to more than 100 others, officials said Sunday.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster in Medina County during a news conference and said the blaze that’s forced 40 households to evacuate was only 10% contained.

The fire has not caused any reported injuries or deaths, but officials in the county west of San Antonio warned residents remaining in the area that there was still high risk the flames could spread.

The wildfire began late Friday afternoon and worsened Sunday because of strong winds and low humidity.

More than 200 firefighters are working to combat the blaze and Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart said that they are praying for rain.

