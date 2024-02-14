Foster cat, pregnant dog fall in love on Valentine's Day: APA!

Austin Pets Alive! shared an unlikely love story that proves even a cat and dog can be in love this Valentine’s Day. APA! says one of its foster cats fell in love with a pregnant chihuahua.

The kitty’s name is Manx for the Memories.

"He's just a really, like, fun, cuddly, sweet, sweet cat," said Halle Hamilton, Cat Program Senior Manager for APA!

Just by glance, Manx for the Memories seems like a typical cat, but he has a condition called Manx Syndrome.

"Manx kitties are super cute. No tail, but sometimes they have trouble with urinating or defecating on their own, or they just don't know when it's happening. So, with Manx, he does require bladder expressions, and he can go poop on his own. He's fine that way. He just doesn't know when it's happening. So, you know, he'll leave you little treats that you just have to grab a paper towel and pick up," said Hamilton.

Hamilton is Manx's foster mom. She says Manx syndrome just means Manx for the Memories needs a little help using the bathroom, but that does not stop him from living life and spreading the love.

She says he has a lot of love to give. In fact, if you ask Manx, he met the love of his life a few weeks ago: a pregnant chihuahua named Chloe.

"He has no shame, he immediately was right on top of her. Wherever she was, he wanted to be," said Hamilton.

However, for Chloe, the feeling was not entirely mutual at the start. "It was really cute, like her ears were kind of down, and she just would side eye at him and didn't seem to really understand, but wasn't bothered by him," said Hamilton.

Hamilton says it was your typical case of love at first sight for Manx. He also made sure to be right by her side when it was time for Chloe to give birth to her three puppies.

"The whole time. I put up the little pen to give her some space. I put his bed next to it and he just laid there the whole time waiting. He really cares about her. I think he feels like her protector," she said.

Hamilton says she has been fostering Manx since he was 7 weeks old, and he is now 10 months old. She says it has been tough seeing Manx with so much love to give, but not yet being adopted due to his underlying condition. She remains hopeful the right person will come around.

"Medical things can seem scary, like squeezing bladders. Sounds scary, but super easy. I've had this cat in my house, I promise it's super easy, not messy," said Hamilton.

Plus, that has not gotten Manx down. He is too busy loving Chloe and his new puppy friends.

"Chloe is playing it coy, but she loves to sit with him. I think they both really appreciate having the companionship," said Hamilton.

Manx for the Memories is available for adoption through Austin Pets Alive! Chloe and her puppies will also be available for adoption in a few weeks.