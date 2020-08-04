FotoATX, Austin's annual love letter to photography, moves online for 2020

article

FotoATX, Austin's annual love letter to photography, is moving online this year.

FotoATX is a city-wide exhibit hosted by the Austin cultural centers simultaneously highlighting the medium of photography and local photographers in Austin.

"The Museums and Cultural Programs Division of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department gather photographs from young and old, professional and amateur, to demonstrate the versatility of the art form and its ability to make us feel alive with the wonders of the earth and humanity," says the city.

FotoATX is now online at the outlets below:

August 1 – September 25: Dougherty Arts Center

The Dougherty Arts Center is hosting three Austin-based photographers in the following collections:

Luminous Moment by Sarah Luna: Luna's collection shows the process of sculpture and photography, and her use of color, energy, and form to create a visual poem

The Art of Muay Thai & Its Community by Amar Gupta: Gupta's photographic narrative reflects on the martial arts form of Muay Thai, its origin, and the sense of community it creates

River Story by Michelle Gardella: Gardella spent eight years photographing the River Story, a series exploring the reunification of women with water, and what it means to belong

The Dougherty Arts Center will also be hosting a virtual artist talk with the artists on August 12 at 7 p.m. where participants will have the chance to ask questions and learn more about the artists' practice.

August 7– December 31: Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center

Caminos, a group of Latinx teen artists passionate and involved in Austin's artistic community, collaborated on Tú Mundo: Empowering Young Photographers, a city-wide exhibit hosted by Austin Cultural Centers. The purpose of this exhibit is to promote and empower young photographers, ages 25 and under, to reveal parts of Tú Mundo (your world) to the audience at large.

A youth-created live arts program on August 7 will celebrate the online opening.

August 6 – January 31: Elisabet Ney Museum

SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19th Amendment Centennial Exhibition features contemporary photos by women photographers that reflect on the Centennial of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment, chosen from a nationwide pool of submissions. Though the Centennial will be on August 18, suffrage was not universally available to all American women until the Voting Rights Act of 1965, celebrating its 55th anniversary on August 6.

On August 18, at 2 p.m., the museum will host a Zoom-based program with three of the jurors discussing the Centennial, the works chosen, and the process they went through to pick them, with Tammie Rubin of St. Edward's University serving as moderator. Every month, there will be a Zoom-based program spotlighting photographers in the show.

August 1 – December 31: Asian American Resource Center

Visions of Asia: Three Central Texas photographers chronicle their personal experience of the picturesque scenery in Guilin, China; the vibrant urban energy of Chennai, India; and the religious rituals of devotees at the Ganges in Allahabad, India

Doors: Photographer Peter Shen's collection of doorway designs from around the world pulls viewers into the diverse world of architectural thresholds

August 1 – September 30: Oakwood Cemetery Chapel

To Vote: History of the Struggle recognizes Austin's suffragists in 2020 during the 100th anniversary, the 55th anniversary, and 45th anniversary of all women gaining the right to vote in America. In Austin's municipal cemeteries, many people are buried who worked hard for that right. This exhibit includes historic photos of the people and the process of gaining voting rights for all, both in Austin and the United States.

August 5 – September 5: Old Bakery Emporium Gallery

Open Lens will showcase photographers Lesley Bradstreet, Michael Penn Smith, Karen Limbaugh, Deborah Cole, Carol Acurso, and Robert Ward and looks at the different styles and techniques used in photography.

August 16 – September 20: The George Washington Carver Museum

The George Washington Carver Museum's virtual exhibition features three Black Texas-based photographers and visual storytellers. Curated by Hakeem Adewumi, the exhibit presents an exploration of the multidimensionality of Black life and experiences through photographs and multimedia work.

To learn more about FotoATX, click here.