FOX 7 Care Force: Omaze donates over $1M to Folds of Honor

The effort continues to help veterans and their families move forward after military service.

Omaze, a fundraising company, made a donation of over $1 million to an organization that provides scholarships to family members of fallen or disabled veterans, Folds of Honor.

Pohlson said Omaze has worked with Folds of Honor on offering an Austin house because they believe in the work Folds of Honor does in honoring veterans.

Matt Pohlson from Omaze and Ben Leslie of Folds of Honor join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to speak on the donation.

