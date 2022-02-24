Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Care Force: The evolution of PTSD treatments for veterans

FOX 7 Care Force: Evolution of PTSD treatment for Veterans

Tim Frere, Military Programs and Operations Manager at the Samaritan Center, joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to explore the evolution of treatment for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

AUSTIN, Texas - Tim Frere is an Army Veteran and the Military Programs and Operations Manager at the Samaritan Center. Frere joins FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the evolution of treatments for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Through the Hope for Heroes program, the Samaritan Center has been treating veterans with PTSD for years. Frere says therapy is trauma-focused, and finding a variety of holistic approaches is an important part of the process.

