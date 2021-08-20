FOX 7 Care Force: Push to provide services for local veterans

There's a push for the City of Austin to provide services for local veterans.

Manuel Jimenez, Chair of the Austin Veterans Commission, is the man behind the push to get the City of Austin to create an Office of Veteran and Military Affairs.

Jimenez spoke to FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren about why he feels the city needs to create the new office.

