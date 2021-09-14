FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott, Paxton sue schools over mask mandates

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are suing several school districts over mask mandates. They say this is a direct violation of the governor's order and is illegal.

Six school districts are currently being sued, including two in Central Texas, but over 50 are requiring masks be worn in schools right now.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Jason Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to talk about the lawsuits being brought against school districts over mask mandates.

