FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott's migrant detention plan

Gov. Greg Abbott is trying to create more jail space for migrants along the southern border, but questions remain over his plan to crack down on border crossings.

Abbott says the state plans to detain and prosecute people who cross the border.

Immigration attorney Thomas Esparza joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss this in greater detail.

