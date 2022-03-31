FOX 7 Discussion: Beto O'Rourke claims Gov. Abbott is attacking Texas teachers

The race for Texas Governor continues to heat up, and Beto O'Rourke released a new ad claiming that Greg Abbott is attacking teachers.

The Beto for Texas Campaign said the ad "comes in direct contrast to Abbott's scheme to privatize public education." The campaign also expressed that Abbott is underfunding Texas schools by several thousands of dollars per student.

James Dickey, CEO of JD Key Communications, joins FOX 7's Rebecca Thomas to discuss O'Rourke's latest ad amid the heated race for Texas Governor.

