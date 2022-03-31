FOX 7 Discussion: Beto O'Rourke claims Gov. Abbott is attacking Texas teachers
AUSTIN, Texas - The race for Texas Governor continues to heat up, and Beto O'Rourke released a new ad claiming that Greg Abbott is attacking teachers.
The Beto for Texas Campaign said the ad "comes in direct contrast to Abbott's scheme to privatize public education." The campaign also expressed that Abbott is underfunding Texas schools by several thousands of dollars per student.
James Dickey, CEO of JD Key Communications, joins FOX 7's Rebecca Thomas to discuss O'Rourke's latest ad amid the heated race for Texas Governor.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
April 25 is Texas voter registration deadline for primary runoff election
FOX 7 Discussion: Are Texas voters being disenfranchised?
This Week in Texas Politics: Ted Cruz, Nancy Pelosi, natural disasters
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter