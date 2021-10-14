FOX 7 Discussion: Changes made to Travis County affordable housing

There is progress for families living in affordable housing apartments run by Travis County.

County commissioners made system-wide changes after FOX 7 Austin first reported about dozens of people facing displacement from the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartment complex in Southeast Austin.

Families living at the Rosemont were told to leave months after damage remained from February's deadly winter storm.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown joins Mike Warren to discuss these system-wide changes in greater detail.

