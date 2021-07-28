FOX 7 Discussion: Concerns surrounding the Texas voting bills

The Texas legislation in question would ban local voting options meant to expand access to voting, further restrict the state’s voting-by-mail rules, enhance access for partisan poll watchers and create new rules — and possible penalties — for those who help voters cast their ballots.

Chris Davis, an elections administrator in Williamson County, talks to Mike Warren about his testimony at the legislature on House Bill 3.

