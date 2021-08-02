FOX 7 Discussion: Could another special session be on the way?
AUSTIN, Texas - Another special session could be on the way if Texas Democrats continue to break quorum.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will call another special session if this one expires without Democrats returning. This also follows the governor threatening to cut legislator pay if they don't vote on the proposals.
Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.
