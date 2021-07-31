This Week in Texas Politics: Executive orders, voting battles, special elections

Summer vacation may be starting for many people, but there is already a lot to unpack from what has happened "This Week in Texas Politics."

Cassi Pollock with the Texas Tribune, Gromer Jeffers with the Dallas Morning News, Brian Smith with St. Edward's University and Scott Braddock of Quorum Report join FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski in discussing time running out on the special session, efforts by Texas Democrats to help push a stalled federal voter reform bill, Gov. Greg Abbott fighting with the Biden administration regarding migrants and COVID-19 and with local government leaders over mask and vaccination mandates, and finally if a special election loss in Texas by a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump diminishes his backing of other candidates.

