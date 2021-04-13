FOX 7 Discussion: Filling gaps in the Texas workforce
AUSTIN, Texas - Unemployment remains high despite the high demand for skilled workers.
Community colleges and Texas lawmakers have plans to meet those needs by re-skilling and up-skilling the Texas workforce.
State Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe) has filed Senate Bill 1102 and state Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) has filed its companion bill, House Bill 3003, to introduce a new proposal: Texas Reskilling & Upskilling through Education Initiative (TRUE).
Dr. Brent Wallace, chancellor at North Central Texas College, joins Mike Warren to discuss the TRUE initiative in the Texas Legislature.