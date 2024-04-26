"Multiple explosions, fire and smoke" inside home in Southeast Austin: AFD

Austin firefighters are on scene of a fire in Southeast Austin, where there have been reports of a disturbance inside a home associated with "multiple explosions, fire, and smoke".

AFD says there are multiple patients with injuries unrelated to the fire in the 4600 block of Imperial Dr. who are already in the care of Austin Travis County EMS medics on scene.

Officials say the fire is out, and crews are working to remove boards from windows to ventilate the building.

An AFD fire investigator is on their way, officials say. Austin Energy is also on the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.