FOX 7 Discussion: First responders prepare for winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Last February, first responders were stretched thin, answering pleas for help when the power went out.
Wednesday, firefighters and more first responders are preparing for another round of freezing conditions.
Austin Firefighters Association president Bob Nicks joins Mike Warren to discuss how firefighters are preparing for the cold snap this week.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
More than 100 million people in path of major winter storm's snow, ice from Texas to Midwest, Northeast
City of Austin opening cold weather shelters for homeless
ERCOT issuing Winter Weather Watch in Texas through Sunday
Winter storm warning: How to deal with frozen pipes
How can I prepare my home for freezing weather?
Travis County to use Warn Central Texas ahead of winter weather
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement