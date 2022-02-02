FOX 7 Discussion: First responders prepare for winter weather

Last February, first responders were stretched thin, answering pleas for help when the power went out.

Wednesday, firefighters and more first responders are preparing for another round of freezing conditions.

Austin Firefighters Association president Bob Nicks joins Mike Warren to discuss how firefighters are preparing for the cold snap this week.

