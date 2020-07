Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas have topped more than 210,000.

More than 10,000 new cases were reported Tuesday, the first time that has happened in Texas, and more than 2,700 people have died in Texas from the virus

Some places in Texas are starting to worry they'll run out of hospital beds if the numbers continue to climb.

Gov. Greg Abbott joins Mike Warren to talk about the latest with COVID-19 in Texas.