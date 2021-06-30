FOX 7 Discussion: Governor Abbott, Trump visit the border wall

Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump are at the southern border as the governor plans to build the wall that Trump wanted.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Tricia Cortez with the No Border Wall Coalition join Mike Warren to talk about Abbott and Trump's visit to the border.

