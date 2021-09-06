Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Governor Greg Abbott approval rating wanes

By
Published 
Texas Politics
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: Governor Greg Abbott approval rating wanes

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Jamarr Brown, the co-executive director for the Texas Democratic Party, join Mike Warren to talk about the governor's approval rating.

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott’s approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low. According to a Texas Politics Project poll, 41% of respondents either "strongly" or "somewhat" approve of his time in office.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Jamarr Brown, the co-executive director for the Texas Democratic Party, join Mike Warren to talk about the governor's approval rating.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter