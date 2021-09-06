FOX 7 Discussion: Governor Greg Abbott approval rating wanes

Governor Greg Abbott’s approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low. According to a Texas Politics Project poll, 41% of respondents either "strongly" or "somewhat" approve of his time in office.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Jamarr Brown, the co-executive director for the Texas Democratic Party, join Mike Warren to talk about the governor's approval rating.

