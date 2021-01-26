FOX 7 Discussion: How to get Austin’s homeless off the streets

Austin city leaders agree, their current approach to ending homelessness is not working. Now, they’re scrambling to find a new solution, the question is what.

Visible homeless encampments have become more popular since 2019, when the city lifted its ban on camping, sitting, and lying in public.

'Save Austin Now' co-founder Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas share their opinions on what can be done to address the homeless.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP