FOX 7 Discussion: Is there a Republican wing of GOP that supports Putin?

Last week, Former President Donald Trump praised Vladimir Putin, calling him "savvy and a genius." Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also complimented Putin. Now, both men's words are being used on state-run Russian TV, falsely showing support for a Russian invasion.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey joins FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion on if there is a Republican wing of the GOP that supports Putin.

