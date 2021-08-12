FOX 7 Discussion: Judge Brown on new mask mandate

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown have issued new mask mandates for public schools and city and county buildings as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Central Texas.

The mandates go against Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order prohibiting local government entities from issuing mask mandates.

Judge Andy Brown joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the mask mandates.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter