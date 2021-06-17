FOX 7 Discussion: Juneteenth becomes federal holiday
AUSTIN, Texas - On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The holiday recognizes the end of slavery in Texas, two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
Dr. Theodore Francis, assistant professor of history at Huston-Tillotson University, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the importance of Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday.
