FOX 7 Discussion: Lawmakers working to reform ERCOT

Following power failures statewide during a historic cold snap, ERCOT has come under a lot of criticism for its policies, sparking reform bills making their way through the Texas Legislature.

ERCOT is now under more scrutiny after announcing our power grid was under high stress Tuesday and is still experiencing tight grid conditions Wednesday.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss the criticism of ERCOT and the recent reform bills.

