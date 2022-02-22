FOX 7 Discussion: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vs UT faculty

Last week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said during the next legislative session he will move to revoke tenure or professors who teach critical race theory.

UT Austin President Jay Hartzell responded Monday saying, "Removing tenure would ultimately hurt teachers and students." He added, "…Some might argue that the occasional mistake is made when granting tenure, but the ongoing excellence of UT faculty suggests those issues are rate."

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey joins FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas Lt Gov proposes ending university tenures in response to CRT resolution

UT Austin President defends faculty tenure after Lt. Gov. Patrick proposes to end it at public universities

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter