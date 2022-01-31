FOX 7 Discussion: Mail-in-ballot hypocrisy in Texas

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Progress Texas President Ed Espinoza join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the controversy around Dan Crenshaw sending unsolicited mail-in-ballots to voters in his district.

Dickey started the discussion off with a correction- that Crenshaw was sending the form to request mail-in-ballot authorization, not applications- unless they qualify.

Espinoza retorts with the fact that the Texas Tribune story that detailed Crenshaw's actions say he did in fact mail applications. He also brings up that Crenshaw called voting by mail "playing with fire."

To view a list of vote-by-mail requirements, visit the Secretary of State's website.

