FOX 7 Discussion: Politics of the COVID-19 pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas - Wearing a mask during the pandemic has evolved into many Americans thinking the requirement is an attack on their freedom and with so many different messages coming from the federal, state, county and city governments, who should Americans believe?
There are even some Texas law enforcement agencies now saying they won't enforce the Governor's mask requirement.
Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.