FOX 7 Discussion: President Trump’s executive orders

President Donald Trump announced new executive orders this past weekend, saying he signed them because Congress could not come to a deal on their own.

The first executive order is for enhanced unemployment benefits at $400 a week, but states may have to kick in some money for this. The second extends protections against eviction orders. The third extends the student loan payment deferral deadline, which only pertains to federal loans, not private. The fourth would defer federal tax withholding.

There are many questions about these new executive orders, including if the president can legally do this and how they will be funded. Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.