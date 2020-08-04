FOX 7 Discussion: 2020 Census concerns

The US Census Bureau is having to work fast to reach those Americans who haven't completed the 2020 Census yet.

The Census Bureau said late Monday that the door-knocking and ability for households to respond either online, by phone or by mail to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September instead of the end of October.

Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Ed Espinoza, executive director of Progress Texas, join Rebecca Thomas to talk about the concerns about the 2020 census's accuracy due to the cut schedule.