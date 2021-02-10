FOX 7 Discussion: Ted Cruz on Trump impeachment trial

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who helped spread the big lie that the presidential election was stolen, is sharing his feelings about the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Cruz is supposed to be an impartial juror, but he has already made up his mind, saying former President Trump did nothing wrong.

"It is going to end with the president being acquitted. In order for the president to be convicted, it takes 67 votes in the US senate. That's not going to happen. It's not going to get the votes, it's not going to be close to 67 votes," said Cruz. "Every one of us ...Everyone of the 100 senators knows that, every one of the house managers knows that."

Glenn Smith from Progress Texas and Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS