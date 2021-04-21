FOX 7 Discussion: Texas bill would allow permitless carry of handguns

Texas lawmakers have made a push to make it legal for citizens to openly carry guns without needing a license.

The bill passed the Texas House but is now stalled in the Senate for lack of votes. This comes in the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country in the past month.

Ed Scruggs from Texas Gun Sense joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the permitless carry bill that will be voted on in the Texas Senate.

