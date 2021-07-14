FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Dems spend second day in D.C.

More than 50 Texas Democrats are spending their second day in Washington D.C. away from the special session in Texas.

Their move to the US Capitol is drawing national attention to the issue of Texas voting laws, including one that could pass this session.

Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Wesley Story from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.



