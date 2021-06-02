FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Legislature's special session and SB7

The 87th Texas Legislature regular session is over but the controversy and infighting is not.

As lawmakers wait for Governor Greg Abbott to call for a special session, both sides are putting all their efforts into Senate Bill 7.

Editor of The Quorum Report Scott Braddock talks about all that and more with FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren.

