FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Legislature's special session and SB7
The 87th Texas Legislature regular session is over but the controversy and infighting is not. As lawmakers wait for Governor Greg Abbott to call for a special session, both sides are putting all their efforts into Senate Bill 7. Editor of The Quorum Report Scott Braddock talks about all that and more with FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren.
As lawmakers wait for Governor Greg Abbott to call for a special session, both sides are putting all their efforts into Senate Bill 7.
Editor of The Quorum Report Scott Braddock talks about all that and more with FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren.
Voting rights organizations gather together against SB 7
Although SB 7 was shelved after members of the Texas Democratic party walked out of session before the deadline, it's not completely off the table.