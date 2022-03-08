FOX 7 Discussion: Texas oil tycoon Kelsey Warren sues Beto O'Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas - Billionaire Kelsey Warren, a Texas oil tycoon, is suing Beto O'Rourke.
Warren is seeking $1 million in damages from the Democratic nominee for Texas governor. That is the same amount of money Warren donated to Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign.
Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Navrongo and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion.
