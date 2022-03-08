Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Texas oil tycoon Kelsey Warren sues Beto O'Rourke

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: Texas oil tycoon Kelsey Warren sues Beto O'Rourke

Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Navrongo and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion on Billionaire Kelsey Warren and Beto O'Rourke

AUSTIN, Texas - Billionaire Kelsey Warren, a Texas oil tycoon, is suing Beto O'Rourke

Warren is seeking $1 million in damages from the Democratic nominee for Texas governor. That is the same amount of money Warren donated to Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign.

Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Navrongo and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion.

___
MORE HEADLINES:
2022 Texas Governor election: Abbott versus Beto
Beto O'Rourke wins Democratic nomination for Texas governor

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter