FOX 7 Discussion: Third special session to address redistricting

FOX 7 Austin

Former Texas GOP chairman James Dickey and Ed Espinosa with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to discuss the third special session and redistricting.

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a third special session to start this month and among the priorities is the issue of redistricting.

Texas Democrats have repeatedly said that redistricting should not happen during a special session.

Former Texas GOP chairman James Dickey and Ed Espinosa with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to discuss this in greater detail.

