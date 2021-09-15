FOX 7 Discussion: Third special session to address redistricting

Gov. Greg Abbott has called for a third special session to start this month and among the priorities is the issue of redistricting.

Texas Democrats have repeatedly said that redistricting should not happen during a special session.

Former Texas GOP chairman James Dickey and Ed Espinosa with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to discuss this in greater detail.

