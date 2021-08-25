FOX 7 Discussion: UT modeling consortium predicts ICU capacity

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in the Austin and Round Rock area ICU beds and on ventilators are at all-time highs. Now, UT researchers are trying to project where the Delta surge is headed.

Even though current ICU numbers are already higher than previous peaks, UT's median projections show hospitalizations are expected to climb even higher during the next month.

Dr. Kaitlyn Johnson joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the UT modeling consortium's efforts.

