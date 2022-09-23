French cuisine showcased at Austin French Fest

No need to get on a plane to experience the fine and tasty cuisine of France. Austin has several places where you can try out French food and some of those spots will be showcased at Springdale Station on September 25.

The event is from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and tickets are available to purchase here. Tickets will give you open food and bar.

Austin French Fest is an immersive food and wine festival that will highlight some of the best in Austin's culinary scene with a French touch. Participants include:

1417

Austin Rotisserie

Belle Vie

Dos Lunas Cheese

Foliepop’s

JW Marriott

Le Vacher

Mon Chou chou

Violette Bakehouse

The bar will feature a variety of wines from winemakers of small family-owned artisanal wineries in France and there will also be music, outdoor games, and petanque.