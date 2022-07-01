2 arrested in Fredericksburg for human smuggling

Police say two men have been arrested in Fredericksburg for human smuggling on Tuesday, June 28.

The Fredericksburg Police Department says they received a tip that a purple Dodge Ram Pickup involving human smuggling was traveling towards the city limits.

Upon entering Fredericksburg city limits, officers located the truck and conducted a traffic stop. The officers on scene observed five Hispanic males and females laying on top of one another in the back seat of the truck. Of the five individuals, one was a 10-year-old girl.

Police say a loaded AK-47 was seen resting on the seat next to the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Jesus Hernandez. The passenger, 23-year-old Pedro Navarro, had a loaded high-capacity semi-automatic pistol next to him.

FPD conducted interviews with Hernandez and Navarro, and found that the two were working together to attempt to smuggle five undocumented migrants.

Hernandez and Navarro have been booked on four separate charges of human smuggling while in possession of a firearm, as well as one second-degree felony count of human smuggling of a person less than 17-years-old.

Police say both men received additional charges of possession of a controlled substance during the booking procedures.

The Criminal Division of the Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating this incident.