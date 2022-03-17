Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held Mar. 18-21 around Travis County

Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County announced they are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from March 18-21.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance. All vaccinations are free.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals. Booster shots guidance has also been updated for those who received Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. If you are receiving your second dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at four APH clinics. No appointment is required at the Delco Activity Center and the Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium. Shots for Tots clinics offer both COVID-19 pediatric and flu vaccinations by appointment only.

Anyone who needs the COVID-19 vaccine can also use Travis County’s online calendar and map to find vaccine events near them in their neighborhood.

Friday, March 18

Consulate General of Mexico (APH)

Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd. Suite #150 Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Rodeo Austin - Travis County Expo Center (Travis County)

Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (Travis County)

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Address: 600 River St. Austin, TX 78701

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, March 19

Montopolis Flea Market (APH)

Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Address: 1313 Montopolis Dr, Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

El Rancho Grande (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 4604 Teri Rd. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Rodeo Austin (Travis County)

Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (Travis County)

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Address: 600 River St. Austin, TX 78701

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Sunday, March 20

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Rodeo Austin (Travis County)

Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

Monday, March 21

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Rodeo Austin (Travis County)

Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

COVID-19 Information

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

