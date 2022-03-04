Austin-Travis County moves to Stage 2 ahead of SXSW

Austin-Travis County has moved to Stage 2 of the area’s Risk-Based Guidelines.

The first time Austin-Travis County progressed to Stage 2 was in May 2021.

The area re-entered Stage 3 within two months as the delta wave took hold. The area moved up to Stage 4 and Stage 5 as well as the omicron variant spread.

"Let’s hope this spring marks the beginning of a brighter, healthier future," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "While we enjoy this moment, don’t forget about those who are still at risk. You can always wear a mask to protect yourself and those around you."

Stage 2 Guidelines:

Up-to-date individuals may participate in indoor or outdoor private gatherings, dine and shop without precautions. Travel with precautions.

Partially or unvaccinated individuals should take preventive measures: wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.

Last month the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced updated recommendations. The CDC outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

Local health officials are still recommending precautions like wearing masks indoors, especially when social distancing is not possible, until March 20, 2022. This is because thousands of people will travel to and through Austin-Travis County in the coming weeks for SXSW.

"Excited and relieved to see virus numbers coming down to Stage 2—we've all worked so hard!" said Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "Over the next couple weeks, however, tens of thousands of guests from around the world will visit Austin for our spring festivals. SXSW will honor their long-standing commitment to keep participants as safe as possible. We can support them by also masking indoors until SXSW concludes on March 20th—it's just 2 weeks."

APH testing and vaccination information

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations without an appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

___

