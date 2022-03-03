APH announces changes to COVID-19 surveillance dashboard

Austin Public Health (APH) says it is making changes to its COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard to align with the state’s methodology of data collection.

The changes include the cumulative number of laboratory-reported PCR positive and laboratory-reported antigen cases and deaths in accordance with the Texas Department of State Health Services’ case definition.

With the inclusion of antigen positive cases the total case count increased by 23,221 to a total of 223,897. The total number of deaths increased by 78 to a total of 1,432. Previously, only PCR positive cases and deaths had been included in the dashboard, says APH.

Another change coming to the dashboard involves the COVID-19 case map. The map will now display cases reported within the last week as opposed to the cumulative total. This change will offer a current view of cases as they are reported across Austin-Travis County.

APH vaccine and testing information

People can find vaccine providers using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or by texting their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing without appointment, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 or go online.

Those who are asymptomatic or experiencing minor symptoms may inquire about testing options by calling 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905, or by visiting 211texas.org.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin-Travis County down to Stage 3 COVID risk-based guidelines

Austin Public Health announces changes to COVID-19 vaccine operations

Austin Public Health consolidating COVID-19 testing sites

US health officials hint COVID-19 moving closer to no longer being a 'constant crisis'

Where can I get a COVID vaccine or booster shot in Travis County?

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter